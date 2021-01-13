HBO’s ‘Insecure’ will end after its upcoming fifth season

Entertainment

After years of heartbreak, friendship, mirror rapping and, of course, awkwardness, “Insecure” will be coming to an end after the next season.

Issa Rae, the creator of the popular show, made the announcement on Wednesday on Twitter, ahead of filming for the fifth season.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of (HBO). See y’all soon!” she said.

But this might not be the end of Rae on HBO. In a statement, Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, hinted at possible future projects with Rae.

“This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators,” Gravitt said.

(CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)

“Insecure” follows the (mis)adventures of Issa Dee and her friend Molly as they navigate life and love in their late 20s and early 30s while living in Los Angeles.

The show, which won an Emmy at last year’s awards, was renewed in May for a fifth season. Table reads for the season began in September, according to Rae’s social media.

Though a release date for the final season has yet to be announced, Rae told CNN in June that fans can expect the season “to be different in a great way.”

“I think different in a way that the audience will expect and won’t expect,” Rae said. “It’s definitely going to showcase some different sides to our characters. We’re trying something new next season that I’m excited about.”

No further details were divulged, so fans will just have to tune in to find out.