‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ gets premiere date on YouTube Originals

Entertainment

YouTube Originals has announced the first two episodes of Demi Lovato’s docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” will premiere on March 23.

The four-part documentary, directed bv Michael D. Ratner, will air on Lovato’s YouTube Channel, with the next two episodes released weekly on Tuesdays.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” Lovato said in a statement from YouTube.

The docuseries “unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health,” according to the statement.

Lovato will also discuss her near fatal overdose in 2018.

The crew began filming during Lovato’s 2018 “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.”

The series is also executive produced by Ratner, and produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures and SB Projects.