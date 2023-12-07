Police search Washington County controller’s home after dog dies

By MEGHAN SCHILLER

NORTH STRABANE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police executed a search warrant at the home of Washington County Controller April Sloane on Wednesday after her dog died.

Police said no charges have been filed, but they’re investigating if Sloane’s actions are consistent with neglect.

A police officer with the Washington Area Humane Society contacted the North Strabane Township police on Tuesday, saying they received a tip about a dog named “Thor” dying from neglect. An officer with the humane society showed a picture of the dog “in deplorable conditions,” according to court paperwork.

When officers arrived at Sloane’s Canonsburg home, she admitted her dog died “due to not being properly cared for.” Police said Thor died on Nov. 27 in her living room.

According to police records, she told investigators the dog’s body was still in her home’s basement, more than a week later.

While a detective was in Sloane’s living room, the detective noticed a Ring camera, which Sloane said was activated by motion detection. Sloane told the detective Thor died in the living room where the camera is located, court records say.

The humane society’s records showed Sloane adopted Thor in April of 2021.

Washington County’s website said its controller’s office is responsible for processing payroll, accounts payable and revenue for all county row offices and departments.

