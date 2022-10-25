Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school’s lobby

By Kari Barrows

SYLVA, North Carolina (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school’s lobby.

Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school’s lobby.

Emergency services were dispatched and the student’s family was notified, the district says.

The student was transported by ambulance to Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, then taken by helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A spokesperson for the school district tells News 13 the last information they received was that the student was conscious at Mission Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The district says no further details are available at this time.

