Woman issued a misdemeanor after more than 50 juveniles were caught drinking at her house

WILTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was given a misdemeanor summons after police found more than 50 juveniles underage drinking at her home in Wilton.

Police said they received an anonymous tip on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. that a party was underway at Joy Posner’s house on Twin Oak Lane.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the juveniles and Posner.

Officers were invited inside the house. They said that in plain sight there were multiple empty alcohol cans. Outside on the back patio were many more of the same containers.

Posner said she did not provide any of the alcohol and did not realize the kids were drinking, according to police.

Due to the amount of containers and number of juveniles who ran from the scene, Posner was issued a misdemeanor summons.

