Hartford Line rail service replaced with buses for next 2 months

By Rob Polansky

    HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Riders of rail service in Hartford will notice a pretty big change that will last until the second week of September.

The Hartford Line announced that the service would be replaced with with bus service from July 18 to Sept. 11.

The schedule is listed as “bus” on the Hartford Line’s website.

The reason for the change is a planned construction project.

