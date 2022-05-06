Shooting leaves man critically wounded while school issues alert for robbery of student

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — A shooting in Lincoln Park left a man critically wounded Friday morning while a DePaul student was robbed nearby, Chicago police said.

A man in his 20s was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:05 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Webster Avenue, police said.

The victim was wounded in the back and the head and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

The shooting came not long after a DePaul student was robbed while walking on Fullerton Avenue at about 3 a.m., according to a DePaul safety alert.

A white sedan stopped and a passenger got out, showed a handgun and demanded the student’s belongings. The suspects then fled the area, the alert said.

No DePaul students were injured.

