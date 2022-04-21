Inmate set for execution, chooses last meal

By Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Oscar Smith, scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening, has selected his last meal.

In Nashville, 72-year-old Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judith Lynn Robirds Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett. He was sentenced to death for all three deaths.

Smith has selected his last meal to be a double bacon cheeseburger, deep-dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream. This meal will be provided to Smith on Thursday.

Smith was placed on “death watch” on Monday night and is slated to be executed shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday. His execution would mark the return of executions in the state after they were put on hold after a governor-imposed moratorium due to COVID-19.

Opponents of the death penalty have called on Governor Bill Lee to stop Smith’s execution this week. Governor Lee issued this response:

“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”

Former death row prisoners and local church members marched over the weekend, protesting the execution. They’re asking for mercy for Smith.

“It’s just not of god to kill anyone and the state doesn’t have that authority to kill someone any more than anyone else is,” Franklin Community Church Senior Pastor Kevin Riggs said.

