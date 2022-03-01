Local churches participating in gun take-back program

By ALEXANDRIA ADAMS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A new approach to help get guns off the streets is happening today at several churches in Nashville.

As part of a program by the office of alternative policing strategies, eight churches in town will be collecting unwanted or stolen guns.

This program is a part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s fight against gun violence. It is a new idea to try and reduce violent crime.

Participating Churches BETHEL CHURCH OF NAZARENE; 455 BROADMOOR DRIVE CHANGE MINISTRY CHURCH; 1001 N 5TH STREET GREATER HEIGHTS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH; 1600 14TH AVENUE NORTH INNER CITY MINISTRY; 1000 APEX STREET MADISON CHURCH OF CHRIST; 106 GALLATIN PIKE MT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH; 1032 MONROE STREET NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH; 6010 S NEW HOPE ROAD THE ROCK UNITED MINISTRIES; 2422 ALAMEDA STREET

Each location will have lockboxes to place the weapons in, and anyone has the chance to turn in unwanted guns discreetly and with no questions asked.

Pastor Orlando Westbrooks of Change Ministry Church said they want to help be more than just a house of worship.

“Once we place it into the box, we put the locks on them. I have no keys. None of us will have a key,” pastor Orlando Westbrooks explained. “Let’s be a place where grace and mercy can be shown to people, but you can’t just show grace and mercy. The people you show it to must have enough understanding to try and make a change.”

Metro Police said 70 percent of all stolen guns reported this year were taken from cars, and a large number of those were used in violent crimes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.