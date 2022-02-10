Trooper was going 70mph at impact in double fatal wreck, report says

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — New details have been released in the Rutherford County crash that killed a state trooper and another driver during a traffic stop last month.

The crash happened on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, just before 9 p.m. at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County.

Authorities say Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

The Trooper collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and struck Trooper John Horton and a detained driver, later identified as Dusty Luke Beck, who were both standing along the roadside.

The report says Trooper James Horton was responding to assist with the arrest of Beck who was “actively resisting” Trooper John Horton.

Trooper John Horton was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. Beck was pronounced deceased at the scene. Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released.

According to the incident report, just released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trooper James Horton was going 90 mph and traveled off the road to the right, colliding with his brother’s parked patrol car at a speed of 70 mph. The report says Trooper James Horton then hit Trooper John Horton and Dusty Beck before hitting a guard rail. The collision sent Trooper John Horton’s car nearly 90-feet on impact.

News 13 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for an interview regarding the report, but they declined due to the ongoing SBI investigation.

