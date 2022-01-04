Fugitive arrested after being on the run since 2017

By Mary Alice Royse

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville police arrested a man Tuesday after he had been on the run since a fatal shooting in 2017.

Fugitive Victor A. Walls, 25, has been arrested today said the MNPD. Walls was wanted on a first-degree murder indictment for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Sherrell on Judd Drive.

Police said Walls shot Sherrell and ran off. Officers responded to the scene on Nov. 11, 2017, and found Sherrell, of Nix Drive, critically wounded. He died the following day. Authorities said that robbery was the suspected motive for the homicide.

Further charges for Walls include being in custody in Gallatin on cocaine, fentanyl and resisting arrest charges. His return to Nashville is pending authorities said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.