Sheriff: Man charged in crash flees facility, returns due to cold

By Shannon Miller, Ashley Casper

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — UPDATE: An Arizona man accused in a deadly wrong-way crash in Nevada earlier this year briefly escaped police custody Saturday afternoon, but has since been “retaken” after facing cold weather, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Kennedy, 33, fled to the mountains near Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehab Center in Clark County on Oct. 9. Just before midnight on Monday, Kennedy was captured by police after a nearly 36-hour manhunt, NCSO said on Facebook.

Authorities said he had an ankle monitoring bracelet on and was “intentionally going outside the authorized boundary” of the monitor. When NCSO Detention staff arrived, Kennedy fled the facility, cut his monitor and ran toward the mountains. LVMPD assisted in the search.

Police say he returned to the rehab center because he couldn’t handle the cold.

“Kennedy returned to the facility seeking refuge from the weather,” police said.

On March 27, Kennedy was involved in a suspected DUI crash on US-95 between Beatty and Goldfield. Nevada Highway Patrol said the Arizona resident was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the 95 approaching Nye County Mile Marker 99, near Scotty’s Junction. A silver 2011 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on the 95 at the same time. The vehicles hit head-on, killing three people.

He was being treated at the rehabilitation facility due to a court order. He was taken back to the Nye County Detention Center and will face additional charges of escape and malicious destruction of property in Clark County, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 9):

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Las Vegas police are assisting the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon after an inmate escaped custody while at a rehabilitation center in Clark County.

Tyler Kennedy was in Nye County custody for the death of three on US 95 in Beatty in March. According to a post on the NCSO Facebook page, the court authorized Kennedy to attend Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center, which is located near Kyle Canyon Road in the Mt. Charleston area.

On Saturday he fled the facility and removed an ankle monitoring bracelet before fleeing into the mountains, according to the NCSO.

“Early this afternoon NCSO Detention Staff observed that it appeared Kennedy was intentionally going outside the authorized boundary of the ankle monitor. NCSO Detention Staff responded to Westcare to retake Kennedy. As NCSO Detention Staff arrived, Kennedy fled from the facility, cut the ankle monitor, and fled into the mountains,” said the Facebook post from the NCSO.

NCSO Personnel and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police resources have initiated a search of the area. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has issued a retake warrant for Kennedy’s arrest.

Kennedy is described as a white, 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 150 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a white jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information as to Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

