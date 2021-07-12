Man arrested 4 days after being sentenced to probation

CNN - Regional

By Thomas Geyer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — Just four days after a Scott County judge sentenced him to probation on a burglary conviction, a Davenport man was arrested Sunday morning on a new burglary charge.

Ryan Adam Franklin, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to 3205 W. 46th Place to investigate a disturbance. The address is part of the Wood Dale Mobile Home Park.

Officers found Franklin being held down by another person so he couldn’t run away. Police took Franklin into custody.

According to the affidavit, Franklin forced his way into the home by removing a screen on the east side of the residence and forcing the window open from the outside. Once inside Franklin assaulted the victim by punching him twice in the head and once in the chest.

Franklin was booked into the Scott County Jail after his arrest. During a first appearance in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick ordered Franklin to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21 in District Court.

On Thursday, Franklin was in Scott County District Court being sentenced in another burglary case.

In that burglary, Franklin broke into 210 S. Rolff St. in Davenport. According to that arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Austin Ryckeghem, Franklin cut a screen on a rear window to gain entry into the home.

Once in the home he stole $340 in cash, and ate a meal of macaroni and cheese, bacon and drank tea from the refrigerator.

When officers arrived on the scene Franklin barricaded himself inside. He secured the back doors with screws while armed with an ice pick. He later found a small ax. Franklin then hid in the basement and refused to answer the door. Police crashed the front door and took Franklin into custody. He pleaded guilty in April to the lesser charge of third-degree burglary.

With the new charge pending authorities could petition the court to revoke his probation and send him to prison.

Franklin’s criminal history also includes other convictions for burglary, conspiracy and theft.

On Dec. 3, 2014, Franklin pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. During a sentencing hearing Jan. 16, 2015, in Scott County District Court, District Judge John D. Telleen sentenced Franklin to two years on probation.

In July 2016 Franklin was charged with second-degree theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class D felony. District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Franklin to five years in prison, to run concurrent with the sentences of 10 years and five years in prison imposed on the 2014 burglary and conspiracy charges after he violated his probation.

