11 civilians are killed in an attack by gunmen in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province

BAGHDAD (AP) — Security officials say 11 people have been killed in an attack by a group armed with explosives and guns in eastern Iraq. The attacks took place Thursday night in the area of Muqdadiyah in Diyala province. A roadside bomb exploded and gunmen then opened fire on rescuers and bystanders at the scene, according to two security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The victims were all civilians, the officials said. The gunmen fled and no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.