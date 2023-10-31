China keeps up military pressure on Taiwan, sending 43 planes and 7 ships near self-governing island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says China has sent another 43 military aircraft and seven ships near the self-ruled island, the latest sign that Beijing plans no let-up in its campaign of harassment, threats and intimidation. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the figure was current for the 24 hours up to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday and that 37 of the aircraft had crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which China no longer recognizes as an informal divider between the sides. It said Taiwan had monitored the situation, scrambled jet fighters, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems, all standard responses. Such Chinese maneuvers have become frequent and aggressive since then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

