Memphis officer won’t be charged in Black man’s shooting after attempted traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top state prosecutor in Memphis says no criminal charges will be brought against a Memphis police officer who fatally shot a Black man after a high-speed chase and an attempted traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office’s Justice Review Unit looked at evidence in the shooting of 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie and concluded that Officer Nahum Dorme should not be charged. The district attorney said McKenzie ran away from police during the Dec. 16 traffic stop and fired a handgun twice at officers before he was shot and killed. Mulroy says he does have concerns about police department policies being violated in the shooting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.