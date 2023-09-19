White supremacist admits threatening jury and witnesses in Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s trial

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The Justice Department says Hardy Carroll Lloyd entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Wheeling, West Virginia. The Follansbee, West Virginia, resident was accused of sending threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites about the trial of Robert Bowers. Lloyd faces more than six years in prison if the plea agreement is accepted by the court. Bowers was sentenced to death in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

