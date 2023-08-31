After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he’s unsure he wants it

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday’s game and he doesn’t know how long he’ll stick with the coaching job.

