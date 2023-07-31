Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands, grounding flights and closing businesses

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon Khanun is approaching Japan’s southwestern island of Okinawa, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves, and forcing transportation to halt and stores to close. The slow-moving Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was heading northwest at speeds of 12.4 mph on Tuesday morning, packing surface winds of up to 100 mph. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it was at sea southeast of Okinawa’s main island. Officials warned residents of violent winds and high waves, as well as flooding, and urged them to stay indoors and away from windows.

