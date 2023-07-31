Skip to Content
Police officer shot and wounded; suspect also hit in Los Angeles suburb of Whittier

Published 10:24 PM

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot and the suspected gunman also was wounded Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer and the suspect were hospitalized but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Other details also weren’t immediately released.

Whittier is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

