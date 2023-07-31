Aung San Suu Kyi has some of her prison sentences reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious ceremony. State media said Tuesday that former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners. Suu Kyi is serving 33 years after being convicted of 19 charges her supporters say were attempts to discredit her and legitimize the army takeover in 2021. Several of her cases are awaiting final appeals.

