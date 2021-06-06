Cool and Windy Workweek

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY



Cooler air and wind will push in over the next couple of days. Another system may bring a shower or two into the weekend.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog possible. Lows in the 40s-50s.

***WIND ADVISORY*** ...IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY.

-The Sonoma and Marin County Coastline, the city of SF, the East Bay Interior Valleys, the Pacific-facing side of the San Mateo Coast, Coastal Santa Cruz County, Southern Monterey Bay, and the Salinas Valley.

-Winds between 25-35 mph will be possible with areas along the gaps and passes having the potential for 35-45 mph

gusts at times, with local gusts up to 55 mph possible at some of the favored gaps and passes.

-Winds will pick up tomorrow as a low pressure moves over the region, with areas along the immediate coast, the City

of San Francisco, and wind-facing portions of the East Bay interior valleys and the Salinas valley all expected to

experience sustained winds between 25-35 mph with higher localized gusts up to 55 mph along the favored gaps and passes (e.g. San Bruno and Altamont). These winds will weaken by sunset as the low departs the region but will still observe breezy isolated spots along the gaps and passes in the evening.

Monday: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be cooler with coastal areas in the 50s-60s and 60s-70s inland. Gusty winds throughout the day.

Tuesday: Further cooling across the Central Coast. Temperatures will be in the 50s-60s on the coast with 60s-70s inland. Another breezy day with afternoon sunshine.

Extended Forecast: Temperatures warm up after Wednesday. Watching for shower chances through the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”