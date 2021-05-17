A Touch Warmer

Weather Team

Weak high pressure will build in for the early portion of the week, which will lead to overall warmer, sunnier weather. The changes will be much more noticeable inland, however, as the marine layer will remain in place on the coast. Another trough of low pressure will then dive down the west coast mid-week, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions once again.



Monday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, and warmer inland with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s. Onshore winds pick up in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and most inland valleys. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny for all areas. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s-80s inland. Gusty onshore winds at times in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Cooler, breezier, cloudier conditions expected Wednesday/Thursday. Then, nicer conditions expected into the weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 21st – May 27th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”