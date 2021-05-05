Cooler Mid-Week

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY



The ridge of high pressure that brought warm temperature to the region early this week will flatten out mid-week. A weak trough of low pressure will then pass by to the north. Cooler temperatures can be expected across the board Wednesday/Thursday and with a deeper marine layer, we’ll also see an increase in low clouds. High pressure will then try to push back in from the west by the end of the week, but the pattern will amplify with a deeper trough developing over the interior of the western US. We’ll be caught in between, which will likely lead to fairly seasonable weather but also windy conditions at times. The weather is expected to remain dry with the exception of any misty drizzle we can pull out of the low clouds.



FORECAST

Wednesday: Increased low cloudcover on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Still warm inland, though, with 70s to 80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back in around the bay and nearby inland valleys. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas, but 50s up in the hills and on the peninsula.



Thursday: A few low clouds on the coast, otherwise sunny. Cooler and with breezy to windy conditions in the afternoon and evening. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with 70s mid 80s inland.

Extended: Expect seasonable temperatures under mostly sunny through the skies through the weekend. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – May 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”