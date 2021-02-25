Cooling Slightly, Windy in the Hills

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 7:00AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure to our west will continue to direct offshore winds across our area. The air mass will continue to cool in the coming days until high temperatures return close to normal for this time of year. All the while, conditions will remain breezy—and even in the hills at times. The ridge will rebuild east into the weekend with a slight warm-up, then ease back to the west allowing for a more active weather pattern to develop next week. There is quite a bit of uncertainty as to how this will all play out beginning Monday. There is a slight chance a weather system make sneak in from the north Monday, but if it does, don’t expect anything more than a few light showers. The seemingly more likely scenario would have a slightly stronger system arrive later in the week. Stay tuned for updates on this changing forecast.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Cooler and breezy at times with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mainly 60s for inland valleys.

Overnight: Clear and cool with coastal lows in the 40s and 20s to 30s inland. Gusty at times.



Friday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Temperatures warm slightly this weekend, but it will be windy at times, especially in the hills. The weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled but also uncertain next week with rain chances at some point. See the weather story above.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.