Wind In The Hills

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Cooler surface air will start invade from the north today, but the general flow will remain offshore. So high temperatures will remain a bit above normal. Watching for rain chances next week.

Wednesday: Sunny and a bit cooler. Offshore winds will continue and could be strong in the hills at times. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s for most areas. Breezy conditions may occasionally mix down into the lower elevations.



**Wind Advisory**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County and the Santa Cruz Mountains from 10AM Wednesday extended until 4AM Thursday.



Strong and gusty northeast winds are expected to increase on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Strongest gusts forecast to be at highest peaks and ridges of the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills with strong wind gusts aloft extending as far south as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winds have the potential to locally mix down to the valley surface, particularly in the West Delta and the East Bay Valleys. Winds are expected to diminish late Wednesday night, though remaining gusty at higher elevations into early Thursday morning.



- North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph, locally up to 60 mph at highest peaks of the Diablos. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and foothills.



Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Overnight: Clear and cooler with coastal lows in the 30s-40s with most inland spots in the 30s. Gusty north winds over the hills.



Thursday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Gusty northerly winds over the hills at times.



Extended: Expect another chilly morning on Friday with seasonable to slightly warm highs. Offshore winds will continue at times through around Saturday. The pattern will break down a bit early next week and that could allow for a wet system to arrive in our area.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.