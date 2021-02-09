Cool and Cloudy

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure weakens, allowing for a weak weather system to pass by today. It will bring a slight chance of sprinkles, but that’s about it! The ridge will rebuild a bit on Wednesday, with warmer, sunnier weather expected. Then, a more active weather pattern is seeming more likely toward the end of the week with a stronger system on Thursday with a good chance of widespread rain to be followed by a second, weaker system on Saturday. Conditions improve Sunday/Monday.





Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with a slow decrease to partly cloudy by the end of the day. Cool, with highs in the 50s. A few southern valleys may reach into the low 60s. Briefly breezy for the exposed coast and valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible along the coast. Expect lows in the 40s for the coast and 30-40 inland.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with low clouds thickening late. Warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy for valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: A weather system will arrive on Thursday, bringing widespread rainfall to the region. Rain will be moderate at its strongest. No flooding issues expected. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, then we’ll partially clear out. Another, weaker system will follow on Saturday with mainly light showers moving through. Warmer, dryer weather expected through the end of the holiday weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.