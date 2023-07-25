Mickey Adams, Morning Producer

Mickey Adams joined the KION team in November 2022 as the Morning Producer.

He's a California boy, born and raised in Southern California and the Central Valley.

He graduated from San Jose State in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Radio, Television, and Film and a minor in Journalism.

His time in the college's broadcast news program, The Update News, was very formative, sparking a passion for putting the spotlight on the local community and hopes that he will continue to be blessed with opportunities to do just that, one story at a time.

The Central Coast used to just be a vacation spot for him, but now he is excited to discover the vibrant community and become part of it.

In his free time, Mickey enjoys relaxing with friends and family, playing video games, and going to see live theatre, especially musicals.