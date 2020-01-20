Salinas City Council to consider new e-cigarette and tobacco restrictions
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas is close to being the latest Central Coast city to add new restrictions on selling e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.…Continue Reading
Salinas Police said an early morning alarm call resulted in an officer involved shooting, Sunday.…Continue Reading
High school football players around the Central Coast are preparing for Friday night’s all-star…Continue Reading
he Santa Rita Union Elementary School District announced Thursday that it is suing the city of Salinas over the West Area Specific Plan under the…Continue Reading
A Salinas man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on a weekly basis for years and trying to get her mother to drop…Continue Reading
Salinas police are asking for the public’s help solving the 2011 murder of 61-year-old Artemio…Continue Reading
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an inmate at the jail died Wednesday…Continue Reading
The CDC said the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas area appears to be…Continue Reading
A Salinas man was found guilty by a jury of stabbing a man who confronted him about kicking a woman’s…Continue Reading
Each of the last two years, there have been six reported accidents on N. Davis Rd. near Auto Center…Continue Reading
A man has been arrested in connection to a hit and run on Stone Street last…Continue Reading
Salinas police arrested a Prunedale-area man on gun and drug charges after he was allegedly seen in a video shooting a rifle out of a moving…Continue Reading
Parents of elementary school students are up in arms after they tell KION they saw something unusual happen during…Continue Reading
Country music singer Toby Keith will be taking the stage at the 2020 California Rodeo Salinas on July…Continue Reading
The Blue Zones Project has partnered with the City of Salinas to encourage people to get outside and be active this year.…Continue Reading
Salinas Police say a 15-year-old passenger was killed in a car crash on North Davis Road and Auto Center Circle in Salinas, early Saturday morning.…Continue Reading
Reiter Berry Farms will pay nearly $200,000 to settle a pesticide drift case from June…Continue Reading
The city of Salinas has received a $200,000 grant subaward that will go toward a mobile computer forensic…Continue Reading
A Salinas man pleaded no contest to five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 involving force or…Continue Reading
With students on the Central Coast heading back to school this week after winter vacation, Salinas Police reminded drivers how to navigate around…Continue Reading