Cold Fronts with a Side of Light Rain

More clouds around with light rain chances through the day. Unsettled weather for the start of the work and school week with clouds, patchy fog, isolated light rain showers and cooler temps. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in spots especially in Santa Cruz County. Highs will begin a downward trend and will be below normal for most of next week. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s areawide and even the 30s inland with patchy frost possible mid week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with sunshine. Rain may be back in the forecast by Friday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday: A 20 percent of rain coastal before 10 am then partly sunny with gradual clearing with gusty NW winds. More sunshine inland and cooler temps. in the low 60s to 70s. Lows at night dropping into the 40s.



Extended: Clear skies and sunny weather for Wednesday. Thursday will start out sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Rain chances returning by Friday. Temps turning colder, especially at night through much of next week. Stay tuned for any possible freeze/frost alerts.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.