Temperatures Rising in Fall

Getting hotter today! Many locations Wednesday had readings in the low 90s such as Salinas, Soledad, Watsonville, Morgan Hill and Hollister! People sensitive to the heat should use caution and practice heat safety. The entire central coast will be sunny, hot and dry all week! High pressure will continue to build and dominate the central coast weather through Saturday. No records are expected but we’ll want to be alert for heat risk and fire risk, especially inland. Peak heat will be today and Friday with a Heat Advisory in place for northern parts of the region. Cooler onshore winds will arrive for late weekend so expect changes by Sunday.

***Heat Advisory***

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* WHERE...Santa Cruz Mountains, particularly the San Lorenzo

Valley along the Hwy 9 corridor. Locations include Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Scotts Valley, Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

* WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures ranging from 93 to 102.

Overnight low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and lower 70s

above 1000

* IMPACTS...Above normal temperatures and moderate Heat Risk will

increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly

for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the heat, individuals should

be mindful of the elevated fire danger into the weekend,

especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be

no overnight relief from the marine layer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Thursday: Plenty of sun and temps continue to rise with upper 80s and 90s to 102 degrees inland and 70s and 80s continuing along the coast. Plan on sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit time outside for those inland locations. Heat risk for sensitive groups and also be alert for increased fire risk.

Overnight: Mainly clear skies and mild wind with lows in the 60s.

Friday: Expect more of the same with sunny, very warm conditions coastal and inland with above normal high temperatures. Highs back up in the upper 70s and 80s coastal and mid to upper 80s to mid 90s. Stay weather aware for health and safety.

Extended: Saturday will be slightly cooler with sunshine. Some valley fog is possible in the mornings. A trough will arrive late weekend and knock high temps down, getting back to normal for this time of the year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free