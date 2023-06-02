Weekend Shaping Up

High pressure will build in as we approach the weekend. As a result, temperatures will warm significantly inland and the marine layer will be compressed at the coast. The shallow marine layer will mean a higher chance of fog—in fact, fog is expected Saturday & Sunday mornings for coastal areas and nearby valleys. Coastal temperatures will bump up slightly, but the shallow, stable marine layer will remain cool.



Then, everything changes early next week as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Models are showing it pumping moisture into the region from the south which could lead to rain chances here locally starting Monday through at least Thursday. These chances will be highest over the inland mountains. A lot could change in the meantime, so stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys overnight. Fog likely, may be dense in spots. Coastal lows in the low 50s with mid 40s to low 50s inland.



Saturday: Coastal clouds and fog in the am then clearing with sunshine and staying warm. Coastal cities in upper 50s-60s and widespread 70s-80s with a few 90s in typical interior hotspots.



Extended: Cooler temps and clouds return Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies next week with isolated showers and even perhaps a thundershower over inland areas—a few showers may make it to the coast from the east Tuesday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free