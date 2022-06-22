Thunderstorm Extravaganza

WEATHER STORY

By late Wednesday afternoon, the radar had already detected powerful storm cells in and around the San Antonio Valley. The storms proceeded to grow in both size and strength, moving through King City and then northward along HWY 101 and through the hills of San Benito County. Numerous lightning strikes were detected, as well as some substantial downpours. Storm activity is expected to remain well after dark, as is the threat for lightning. Primary concerns around this system are enhanced fire risk due to lightning, ponding on road ways, very gusty winds, and even some small hail at times. Bear in mind that even after the storm wanes and skies clear on Thursday, some sparks may be present due to lightning and could still spark a fire in the days that follow. Always have an emergency plan in place.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Fog is likely to develop for coastal areas, while the storm threat continues further inland. Gusty winds, brief downpours, and lightning strikes are all likely to occur in after dark all the way through the hours leading up to sunrise. Even coastal cities on the southeastern side of Monterey Bay (including the peninsula) may see lightning overnight. Lows will range from low 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: The threat of isolated thunderstorms and dry lightning will linger all the way through the very early hours of Thursday morning. By afternoon, the risk of storms should be diminished and we will be seeing another round of very warm temperatures with coastal areas in the 70s and 80s and inland spots in the 90s.



Extended: Tuesday may have been the peak of the warming trend, but the heat isn't necessarily going anywhere. Highs in the 90s are likely to be seen across the interior through the beginning of next week, while we'll see a majority of upper 70s to mid 80s at the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”