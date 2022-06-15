A Bit Cooler, But Only Briefly

WEATHER STORY

After major heat incurred at the end of last week and muggy conditions wrapped up the weekend, we're now looking ahead to a very nice work week forecast. Temperatures are expected to be right at about normal values, although a mid week warm-up is expected to kick in on Wednesday afternoon. This will be short lived, and we'll be back to mild conditions headed into Father's Day Weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) through Thursday night.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Expect some patchy low clouds to develop in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and coastal Monterey counties. Winds will be breezy at times and lows are forecast in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Inland areas can say sayonara to the triple digits, but 80s and 90s will still be around. Coastal temps will sit mostly in the 70s. Patchy low clouds will linger throughout the morning and early afternoon, but overall another sunny day is expected.



Extended: We'll end the work week with the return of some cloud cover and slightly cooler temps on Friday. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend, and we'll be on the warmer side once again by Father's Day. Another warming trend will peak early next week, bringing 90s and 100s back to the interior and upper 70s and 80s to the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”