Brisk With A Side of Wind

WEATHER STORY

Unsettled, winter-like weather can be expected to continue into Tuesday. A broad trough of low pressure will anchor over the West Coast through mid-week. The cold air associated with this system will obviously make temperatures cool, but in combination with the May sunshine, will keep the atmosphere unstable. This will lead to the threat of shower chances each day through Tuesday. Without any major shortwaves or other impulses rotating around the trough, specific, organized bands of showers aren’t looking too likely. However, an isolated threat will exist. In addition, temperatures will be cold enough for snow in the mountains, mainly over 4,500ft in elevation. Oh yeah, and it will also be windy most every afternoon for the next several days.



If you don’t like the cold, hold out for the end of the week. High pressure builds in with much warmer weather expected into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, mainly over the hills.. Cool & windy again with highs in the 50s-60s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle possible within coastal Monterey County. Chilly; lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Light to calm winds.



Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool with clouds popping up over the hills in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to around 70ºF inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.



Extended: High temperatures return to normal on Thursday and then head into the above territory Friday through Sunday. Highs are expected to max out in the 70s on the coast and 80s-90s inland before cooling slightly next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”