Puddle-Jumping Weather This Week

WEATHER STORY

Expect active weather to continue for the next week. Don’t worry, though, we’ll give you a break on Monday and lead with mild, seasonable weather. That’ll give you a day to prepare for the rain coming on Tuesday. Tuesday’s system isn’t looking all that strong, honestly, but we will see some light rain from Monterey Bay northward. Our southern valleys will likely be dry and only sprinkley at best. Wednesday will be another day off of the rain but it will return on Thursday and then could linger into Friday. This system is looking a little stronger and windier. After that, expect a nice weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the 60s on the coast and 60s-70s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Increasingly overcast skies with drizzle possible in coastal Santa Cruz County in the hours following sunset. Shower activity will pick up and become widespread across the region by sunrise. Lows in the high 40s to low 50s at the coast, mid 40s inland.



Tuesday: Light rain in the morning, mainly north, then becoming partly cloudy. Mild, with highs mainly in the 60s. A few southern valleys make journey into the low 70s. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: A third weather system approaches late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm looks to pack more of a punch as far as rain and wind go. Still, it won’t be a strong storm by winter standards. A few showers may linger on Friday, but we’re in for a nice weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”