Coastal Clouds, Sizzlin’ Inland

WEATHER STORY

We’ll continue to experience summer-like conditions for the next few days. And by summer, I mean the normal weather you experience locally June-August—low clouds and cool conditions on the coast, hot & dry conditions inland. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this pattern will slowly move to the east however, allowing a weather system to reach the coast this weekend. It is likely to bring rain to the region late Sunday into Monday and we could see an inch or two in the coastal mountains. Conditions may change, so please stay tuned to our forecast.



Air Quality: GOOD



Thursday: Partly cloudy with patchy low clouds on the coast—mainly on the south side of the bay—highs in the upper 50s to low 70s. Sunny inland with highs in the 70s-80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds will swirl into Monterey Bay after dark and fog is likely to develop at the coast and down the Salinas Valley. Otherwise, inland spots should remain mostly clear. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas with some 50s at higher elevations.



Friday: A little more sunshine on the coast and warmer weather there with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s. Another sunny & warm day inland with 70s-80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: We’ll see a nice start to the weekend on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and slightly warm temperatures. Clouds and southerly winds increase Sunday ahead of a weather system which could bring rain to the region as early as Sunday night with it likely lasting into Monday afternoon. Rain could be moderate at times with 1-2” possible in coastal mountains.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 31th – April 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”Weather Authority