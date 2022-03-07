Mild, Spring-Like Days

High pressure to our northwest will slowly sink southward and post up offshore for the remainder of the week. This will open the door for rain in the Pacific Northwest, but keep us mostly dry. With that said, we may catch the tail-end of several weather systems. The first will bring some wind on Wednesday, the next may bring us a chance for rain on Sunday.

Air Quality: GOOD

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s for most areas. Breezy over the hills and then in the lower elevations and coast during the afternoon.

Overnight: Chilly and breezy with clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s inland with low 40s expected at the coast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable on the coast with highs in the 60s, warmer inland with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds pick up on Wednesday as a system passes by to the north. Clouds increase this weekend with a chance of rain by Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”