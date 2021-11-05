All Weekends Are “Cool,” But Especially This One

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Cool air filters into the region as we head into the weekend. After a quiet day on Friday, the next, weak system scoots by on Saturday. The most likely scenario is that we see a few sprinkles and extra clouds and that’s about it. Cool conditions continue into Sunday and Monday before the next, stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. This one looks to bring light to moderate rain to the region. Warmer weather is then expected after mid-week next week.





Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing high clouds late. Slightly cool with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and in the valleys.

Overnight: Mostly clear with some high clouds passing through. Cooler, with lows in the 40s. Breezy at times over the hills.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles possible. Cool, with highs mainly in the 60s.



Extended: Cool and partly cloudy on Sunday-Monday with rain arriving late Monday night into Tuesday. Moderate rainfall possible with this system. Then, warming for the rest of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”