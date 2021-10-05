Feeling Like Fall

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

As we head through the work week, we’ll make the transition from warmer, sunnier days to a more active weather pattern. The ridge of high pressure that dominated the weather over the West since last week will weaken, leaving room for a trough to dig in from the northwest. The trough will also interact with a sub-tropical low floating northward into southern California. The set-up will be somewhat disorganized, meaning that all the pieces may not really line up enough to produce rain for our area, but rain also can’t be ruled out starting Wednesday night and lasting into Friday (and perhaps the weekend too). At the moment probability remains very low, however and the bigger weather impact will be the much cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

Tuesday: Increased low clouds near the coast along with scattered high clouds moving in from the south. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 70s-80s inland. Breezy for valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: A cocktail of high and low clouds blanket the area overnight. Thicker coastal clouds will populate around Monterey Bay and the peninsula, possibly bringing drizzle and likely some patchy fog. Inland areas will see higher passing through from the south.



Wednesday: Expect thicker low clouds in the morning with seasonable lows. Then, a dry cold front will approach from the northwest later in the day, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. Northwesterly winds will pick up behind the front. Cool, with highs in the 60s on the coast and mainly 70s inland.



Extended: The frontal boundary will stall over us into Thursday and perhaps Friday with associated partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. It is possible that a small scale weather feature not showing on the computer models yet could initiate some rain along the frontal boundary, so stay tuned to the forecast. In the meantime, expect cooler conditions through the end of the week with a bit of a warm-up this coming weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”