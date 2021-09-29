A Sprinkling of Local Summer

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure is currently moving across the West Coast. Its cold front moved through the area Monday evening. Winds will pick up on Tuesday behind the front and could get gusty at times. Cooler, dry air moving in will mean for a chilly morning on Wednesday, but then we’ll slowly warm up into next weekend as the weather pattern will remain somewhat quiet.





Wednesday: Warming into the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland during the afternoon under full sunshine. Winds pick up for the valleys late in the day.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool with coastal lows in the 40s to around 50ºF and 30s-40s inland.

Thursday: The day begins with another brisk morning, but into the afternoon, high temperatures will be several degrees warmer than Wednesday's. Offshore winds may carry some haze into the viewing area; impacts will be more noticeable at higher elevations, but moderate air quality is likely for some inland areas.

Extended: Expect a slow warming trend into the weekend with scattered clouds. Breezy conditions stick around inland and at higher elevations.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”