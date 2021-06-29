Drop It Like It’s Hot

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:00AM)

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern has been a bit complicated over the past few days with a historic ridge of high pressure centered over the Pacific Northwest. It is so strong, that its influence has been felt even into California with hot temperatures for inland areas. With that said, a weak low sliding up the coast kept coastal areas cool and the marine layer deep over the past couple of days. Moving forward, both features move farther away, but it will lead to a net warmup for us on Tuesday. That warm up will be short-lived as temperatures cool down to seasonal normals really all the way through the holiday.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 9PM.



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny for other areas with a few high clouds drifting in from the east late. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to around 109ºF. Becoming breezy in the afternoon and windy at time for the major valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny for other areas. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to around 100ºF. Becoming breezy in the afternoon and windy at time for the major valleys.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool high temperatures can be expected for the rest of the week and even through the Fourth of July. Expect morning low clouds on the coast with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will be windy for inland valleys in the afternoons.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”