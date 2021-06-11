It’s Getting Toasty

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

The trough of low pressure that brought cooler-than-normal temperatures to the region is on its way out. Temperatures will continue to climb as weak high pressure builds in. Another trough over the Pacific will prevent the ridge from gaining too much strength at first, but temperatures are sure to keep warming into the weekend. Inland areas will continue warming into next week, but a new marine layer will develop which will moderate coastal temps. No rain expected outside of any coastal drizzle. There are some indications that the ridge will really strengthen late next week with some serious heat for inland areas. Interestingly, some solutions show moisture streaming in from the south around the high which will need to be watched.



FORECAST



Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to mid 80s inland. Winds pick up again in the afternoon and could be gusty at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few patchy clouds possible. Expect lows mostly in the 40s.



Saturday: Low clouds/fog will be on the increase but temperatures will be warmer yet! Expect upper 60s to 70s on the coast and widespread 80s to low 90s inland. Breezy to windy in the afternoon and early evening, especially for inland valleys.

Extended: Coastal temperatures will cool slightly with thicker low clouds/fog Sunday. Inland areas will remain quite warm. Further warming expected late in the week as a big ridge builds in

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”