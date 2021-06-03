More of the Same

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken. Temperatures will start to ease for inland locations, while coastal temperatures will continue to hover around seasonable averages. The marine layer will also deepen with the strengthening of onshore flow, which could mean more gray skies along the coast pushing slightly inland.

Thursday: Clouds will slowly taper off in the morning. Inland locations will see mostly sunny skies a few linger clouds possible, while coastal locations will remain partly cloudy with a bit more clearing on the north side of the bay. Temperatures will still be toasty for portions of South Monterey County. Highs will be in the 50's and 60s for the south side of the bay, 60s and 70s for the north side, with 80s-90s inland; a few 100s possible. Breezy at times along the coast, gusty inland during the late afternoon/ early evening.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds push into the valleys. Fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Extended Forecast: A through of low pressure will start to dig down northwest of the state. This will drop temperatures back to seasonable for inland locations starting early next week, while coastal locations could drop slightly below normal. We'll be between the two systems, with a ridge to our east, which could increase winds for both the coast and valleys.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”