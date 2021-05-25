A Few Ups and Downs

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

Expect seasonable temperatures this week as we enter a phase of zonal flow. A series of weak weather systems will pass by to our north over the next seven days. The main impacts will be almost continuous breezy conditions and minor ups and down in temperatures. Much warmer weather expected as we turn the corner into next week.

FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Wednesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.

-Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny throughout the day with a few low clouds on the coast and a few thin, high clouds passing through. Slightly cooler over all with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to 80s inland. Breezy in the hills early, then gusty onshore/up-valley winds in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with patchy conditions for the north side of the bay along with inland valleys. Expect lows in the upper 40s to around 50ºF at the coast, 40s for inland valleys, and 50s up in the hills. Winds ease overnight.



Wednesday: Patchy low clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and a bit cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s and upper 60s to around 80ºF inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon.



Extended: Skies remain mostly sunny into the weekend with the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast. Temperatures will remain within 5ºF of normal, warming back up Thursday, then cooling a bit through the weekend. It’s starting to look like next week may be quite warm, especially inland.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”