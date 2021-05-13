Microclimates in Full Swing

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



The ridge of high pressure that brought toasty temperatures to inland areas early this week continues to flatten out. A cooler, westerly flow will persist into the end of the week with a deeper marine layer and an increase in low clouds. A weather system will sneak down the coast Friday into Saturday. Ahead of it, we may experience enhanced drizzle into Saturday morning. There is also a very slight chance of a shower Saturday afternoon over the inland hills as the core of the system passes by. Winds will also pick up as the system slides by. Weak high pressure rebuilds next week with warming temperatures.



FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast and cool once again with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will be sunny and warm (after morning clouds) with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Another foggy/drizzly morning possible. Expect lows in the 40s to 50s.



Friday: Another morning of low clouds for the coast and inland valleys, breaking back to the coast in the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mainly 70s-80s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening. Thickening clouds late may produce enhanced drizzle.



Extended: A weather system will slide down the coast into the weekend. Temperatures will drop rapidly, especially for inland areas where highs will only reach the 60s to around 70ºF. As the system passes over, an isolated, light shower will be possible over the inland hills. Some warming expected out of the weekend, both on the coast and inland.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 20th – May 26th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”