Warm Temps Coming to an End

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather: Troughing develops over the Pacific as we head into the weekend with a gradual cool down starting on Friday. Temperatures will be back to seasonable by the weekend. The pattern becomes more complex early next week with some potential for rain. We'll continue to track that possibility.

Friday: Could see some low clouds/ fog during the morning hours. Mostly sunny but cooler for both coastal and interior locations. Highs inland in the 70s, and widespread 60s along the coast. A light onshore breezy throughout the day.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy fog pushes along the and inland valleys. Lows in the 40s for most.

Extended: Temperatures slide downward into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Some low cloud cover will likely return to the coast. Highs should be close to normal on Easter Sunday. Watching for rain chances early next week, before conditions even out.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.