Brief Cooling and Some Wind

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: A cooler air mass accompanied by breezy conditions, has moved in this morning. Behind the system, dry northerly offshore winds will be gusty over the hills Monday into Tuesday. After an initial cool down on Monday, high pressure rapidly builds back in from the west and the offshore flow will help bring temperatures back into the 70s-80s for most areas through Thursday. A deep trough developing over the Pacific will slowly approach as we head into the weekend. Onshore flow will commence ahead of this system, cooling coastal areas Thursday into Friday. Clouds will then be on the increase Saturday and then by Sunday we could be looking at the return of rain.





Monday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds possible on the outer Monterey coast. Cooler and breezy with highs in upper 50s to 60s on the coast and 60s to 70s inland. Northerly winds pick up in the hills late.

Overnight: Mostly clear with gusty conditions. Expect coastal lows in the low to mid 40s with 30s for most inland locations.

***WIND ADVISORY*** In effect from 8pm tonight through 10am Tuesday, for the Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range.

-North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, locally up to 55 mph at highest peaks.

-Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.

-Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Tuesday: Offshore winds could be gusty in the hills into Tuesday, but for most areas, expect sunny & warm conditions with a light offshore breeze early in the day. High temperatures will soar into the 70s for most coastal areas with 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures some 10-20ºF above normal for this time of year. Onshore flow will slowly kick back in, cooling most areas into the weekend. Rain will be possible by Easter Sunday or perhaps Monday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.