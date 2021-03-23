Spring Winds

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 10:00PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure to our west will exert its influence over us for the next week or so. Offshore winds will be the story for your Tuesday. Offshore winds will likely mean a warm-up for coastal areas by this afternoon. We will remain seasonable to slightly warm for the next week with no rain expected, though another weak system will pass by on Thursday.



Tuesday: Offshore winds strengthen over the hills and may occasionally mix down into the lower elevations. Sunny & warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Overnight: Clear and slightly cooler. Temperatures will be in the 30s-40s. Gusty winds continue at times.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Mild, with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Low clouds possible on the coast late.



Extended: Low clouds thicken on Thursday morning as a weather system passes by. Some drizzle may be possible. Gusty winds follow, with tranquil, warmer conditions expected through the weekend. In fact, highs should soar to 5-10ºF above normal this coming weekend!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 30th – April 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.