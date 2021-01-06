Warmer with Drizzle Chances

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 7am)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances this week. One system tonight may only result in a few sprinkles in Santa Cruz County. The following system on Friday may only bring light rain at best to the Monterey Bay northward. The ridge now looks like it will strengthen next week, bringing warm, dry conditions.





Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s inland. Increasing clouds late in the day with a few sprinkles possible across Santa Cruz County.

Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Some drizzle possible across Santa Cruz County. Lows will be in the 30s-40s.



Thursday: A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered high clouds. Slightly warmer, with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF for most places.



Extended: The next weather system will pass by on Friday. It will bring rain chances mainly to the northern half of our viewing area and perhaps some breezy conditions. Any rain that falls is likely to be light. Dry conditions can be expected through the weekend into next week. Building high pressure may send temperatures into the 70s for some areas Monday & Tuesday. Most areas will see highs of 10ºF above normal for this time of year.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.